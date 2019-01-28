Boundary Option D moves to School Board for vote

BOZEMAN- The transitional committee in charge of making decisions regarding the new Bozeman High School has officially selected Option D to propose to the School Board for boundary lines.
Over the course of the last several months, five boundary scenarios were proposed to the committee.
This is what Option D looks like.
“I think probably the reason Option D was chosen is because it seems to balance some of the demographics cross the city,” Superintendent Rob Watson said, “I think folks were encouraged that it could be a long-term solution because it left some room on the west side of town for growth.”
The superintendent will present this to the School Board Monday night.
The school board can either approve the recommendation, postpone it for more discussion, or send it back to the transitional committee.
On top of boundary lines being discussed by the transitional committee is the name for the new high school.
The committee is asking for feedback from the public and so far has received 300 suggestions.
If you would like to propose a name for the new High School you may click here.
