Both Bozeman High Schools soon to have new Principals

BOZEMAN- The hunt is on for not one but two principles in Bozeman.
After Kevin Conwell, the former Principal of Bozeman High School stepped down due to health-related issues, the need for finding a replacement comes closer to an end.
Assistant Principal Katie Laslovich will continue serving as Interim Principal through the rest of the school year.
But, the need still there for a full-time replacement at Bozeman High School and the new high school soon to be opened.
Six possible candidates have been proposed.
Two from within the school district, two from other areas within Montana, and two from out-of-state all currently vying for the position.
We could potentially know as early as Monday at 4 who the two names are that will be taking over the area high schools.
Superintendent Rob Watson says that he will present the two names to the school board at Monday's meeting to be voted upon along with the name chosen for the new high school.
‘What’s unique about those situations you’ve got one school that’s opening, that person will have to build culture there and you have another school that’s going to be losing half of their population and the principal there will be really in charge of sort of maintaining those traditions.” Watson said.
Watson went on to add that all six candidates bring amazing strengths to the position and have spent time touring both schools and meeting with community members.
Whoever gets the two jobs will start in July.
We will be following this Monday and will have more information available on our Facebook as it's available.
A gofund me is still up for Kevin Conwell the former Principal of Bozeman High School.