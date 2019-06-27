MALTA - Earlier this week, border patrol agents in Montana arrested a DACA Dreamer over in the Hi-Line area and allegedly threatened the man with deportation.
Photojournalist Ibrahim Cetindemir, who's originally from Guatemala, said he was traveling from Washington to Williston, North Dakota by Amtrak train, when border patrol agents questioned him during a search in Havre. They left soon after, but once the train stopped in Malta, other officers boarded and questioned him again.
Cetindemir said he showed officers his work permit and DACA status, both of which hadn't expired yet. But he was arrested and booked in the local Border Patrol station.
"There was nothing on my record, I don't even have a speeding ticket. I'd never been to jail, never been arrested, never been in any type of trouble,” Cetindemir said. “I was definitely a little surprised when they said they were arresting me and they were going to deport me."
Cetindemir said the agents referred to a deportation order from 2014 during the arrest.
Agents believed the photojournalist was not eligible for DACA relief, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection officials in Havre. The photojournalist was turned over to ICE agents and transferred to Cascade County Jail on Tuesday, but they found that he was eligible after reviewing his case.
Cetindemir was released Wednesday. Now that he’s free, he’s traveling back to Malta to grab his belongings that were confiscated during his arrest.