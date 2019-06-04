BOZEMAN- After the collapse of the Bogert Pavilion, the summer farmer's market is moving to a new location, albeit with a shorter season.

Bogert Pavilion’s roof collapsed on March 17. City officials say rotting wood in a structural beam led to the failure.

The Bogert Farmers Market is moving to Lindley Park:

“The Bogert Farmers’ Market is one of those large gatherings of course, but we were determined to persevere and asserted our problem-solving skills. We are happy to announce that we have found a solution and are moving for the summer just up the road to Lindley Park. Lindley is off of East Main Street in Bozeman. Although displaced from our historical location in Bogert Park, the Bogert Farmers’ Market will again be open for the benefit of the Gallatin Valley community, just in Lindley Park! We will host every Tuesday from 5-8pm starting June 18th – Sept 10th. You can look forward to seeing our regularly scheduled musicians, family activities and vendors.”