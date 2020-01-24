Bode Miller among fourth annual TEDxBigSky speakers

BIG SKY- The fourth annual TEDxBigSky will be taking place over the weekend.
Events will start at Big Sky's Warren Miller Performing Arts Center Saturday, January 25th.
TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas. Talks hosted by TED are usually 18 minutes or less.
The TEDxBigSky will showcase Olympian Bode Miller, Seattle-based up-and-coming rock stars, a theme of "Connection" will serve as the base for each presentation.
You can buy tickets by following this link and to read the full speaker line up.