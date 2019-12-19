Bobcats plan to bring the buzz to North Dakota by way of an airplane full of fans

BOZEMAN- All season long the Bobcats have been making power moves and that’s no different as the team prepares heads to the semifinal round for the first time in almost 30 years.
But with the game taking place outside of Bozeman over in North Dakota, how is the Bobcat Buzz getting to the stadium to support the team?
For that question, we turn to the Quarterbacks Club. Phil Schneider who played for the team in the ’50s and ’60s is all about the team.
Schneider explains that the kids on the team need that support in the end zones from the fans.
So to do that, Schneider and the Quarterbacks Club are charting a flight to North Dakota and they say the plan right now if the bobcats win, is to do the same for the Texas trip.
“After we beat the bison, we are going to, we hope to put three planes, one or two from Bozeman and then one from Great Falls or Billings,” Schneider said, “Montana State fans are fantastic.”
Schneider went onto say that the support from the stands translates into points.
The charter flight filled up within a matter of hours. The excitement for this game can be felt throughout the entire city as the bobcats are looking to bring home a win for the first time in decades
On Saturday you can watch the game on ESPN II, kick-off set for 10 a.m. in Fargo, North Dakota.