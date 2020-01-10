Bobcat Hockey spends time with local 5th-grade classes ahead of weekend game

BOZEMAN- The Bobcat Hockey team spent time this week speaking to elementary students about the importance of going to college.
Several times a year the team does what they call “Sticks to Schools,” where they go and spend time with local elementary students.
“[Trips to the schools] gives the next generation someone to look up to when they want to achieve something in their own life,” Rhys Phelps from the Bobcat Hockey Team said.
The bobcats want to set a good example on the ice and off the ice for the next generation and be positive figures in the community.
“Whether we are out on the playground playing games, or in the lunchroom learning about their favorite subject in school, we try to be big role models for them.” Ryan Perius from the Bobcat Hockey Team said, “They help us more than they know just by how excited and carefree they are.”
In total, the bobcats spent time in seven different classrooms, the 5th-grade students from Irving Elementary were selected to be guests of honor at this weekend's bobcat hockey game.
The Bobcats are back on the ice this Sunday, January 12, 2020.