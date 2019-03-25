Bobcat hockey out at nationals, starting work on next year

BOZEMAN- After a long season, Bobcat hockey is out.
The trip to nationals coming to an end Saturday after playing Penn State, losing five to one.
The team working hard all season wasn't projected even to make it to regionals and with a lot of hard work and determination the team accomplishing not only multiple victories at regionals but it's first ever trip to nationals in program history.
Bobcat Hockey returns home later this week.
Eyes now on continuing the momentum of this great season into next year.
Assistant Coach Pete Kamman telling Wake Up Montana that the team has 12 possible new recruits for next years team.
The Bobcats will be back next year and when we have more information on the new face of their team we will bring it to you.
Regardless of their performance at nationals, it’s no doubt the 2019 team made Bobcat Hockey a household name.
This team will go down in Bobcat history as the team that put their program on the map as a force to be reckoned with.