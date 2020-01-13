BOZEMAN- Several times a year the Bobcat Hockey team does what they call “Sticks to Schools,” where they go and spend time with local elementary students.
At this weekend's game students from Irving Elementary were selected to be guests of honor.
Members of the team say this is a great chance for them to serve as role models for younger members of the community.
The cats this weekend were able to pull off big wins in front of their student guests.
After the game, they spent time doing a great and meet with students.
If you would like to have the Bobcats stop by your student's classroom you can message them on their Facebook page by following this link.
The cats will play aging in Bozeman Friday, against Providence.