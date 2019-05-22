Bobcat Hockey hires three-time Olympian and NHL player Peter Budaj as new assistant coach

BOZEMAN- Bozeman, you have a new neighbor, three-time Olympian and NHL player Peter Budaj has moved to town.
Budaj will be joining the coaching staff for the Bobcat Hockey team at MSU.
Last year’s successful season caught his eye, he thinks he has what it takes to take the team to the next level.
He officially will be the team's new assistant coach.
Budaj retired in 2019 after a professional career spanning 17 seasons in the NHL and AHL.
He also played in three Olympic Games for Slovakia in 2006, 2010, and, 2014.
He has played for many teams, the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadians, Winnipeg Jets, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Los Angeles Kings.
Budaj was drafted in 2001 by the Avalanche as the 63rd pick overall.
“I am very excited about joining the staff of MSU hockey,” Budaj said via an email from Assistant Coach Pete Kamman, “The team had a really strong season last year and I can’t wait for the season to start and see where we can take this growing program.”
Budaj’s will work with players on goaltending and as the special team’s coach.
He recently relocated to Bozeman with his wife and two children.