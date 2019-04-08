Blue pinwheels represent over 140 kids in Gallatin County affected by child abuse

BOZEMAN- This month is child abuse prevention month in Gallatin County.
Driving past the Gallatin County Courthouse you'll see blue pinwheels, those are there as a visual reminder for kids in Gallatin County affected by child abuse.
There are over 140 pinwheels which represent 140 kids in Gallatin County currently receiving services from the Court Appointed Special Advocates group in Bozeman.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates mission is to provide consistency during a time of uncertainty for kids removed from their parents.
Kids are removed for all sorts of different kinds of abuse.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates say if you see something say something.
If you notice kids not properly dressed for weather or seeking out food say something, kids don't always know who to talk to and if you believe abuse is taking place a call to the abuse hotline to be critical in their safety.
“You begin to see a pattern of things that look like somethings not right making a call to the child abuse hotline,” Executive Director Glenda Noyes said, “[Its] always a good idea depending on how well you know the child if you can gently inquire about if everything is ok at home and things like that sometimes they will just share with you and then you can make the appropriate report.”
Noyes went on to say that even though this is a troubling time for most kids roughly 50% get re-matched with their parents after issues have been resolved.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates are always looking for volunteers to serve as a consistent person in the child's life to this process, if you're interested in volunteering click here.