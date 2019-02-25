Blizzard warning impacts Missoula County

From noon to 9:00 p.m. on Monday Missoula the the Bitterroot Valley were under a blizzard warning declared by the National Weather Service.
Missoula resident Olivia Hills who works at Florence Coffee in Lolo said the dangerous weather conditions is "concerning."
"People have been [driving] by really slow, and the plows have been going by every 10 minutes. It's been crazy," Hills said.
Director of Emergency Management for Missoula County Adriane Beck said seven snow plows and a grader have been working around the clock since 5:00 a.m. Monday morning to keep the roads clear in Missoula County.
"[The blizzard] will have some negative impacts. Primarily the driving impacts within the Bitterroot valleys and the Missoula valleys, so here in the city as well as highway 93 and the I-90 corridors can be severely impacted by this storm," Beck said.
While the blizzard warning is no longer in effect, freezing temperatures overnight are still making it dangerous to drive.
"Don't travel if you don't have to, and if you do, make sure you have emergency equipment and supplies in your car so if something should happen that you're prepared for that," Beck said.
She recommends keeping these items in your car during the winter.
It's always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car," Beck said. "Things such as food, water, warm clothes, flashlights, extra batteries and make sure you have a charged cell phone."
Beck added to stay updated on changing winter conditions.
"We are encouraging the public to stay aware of changing conditions to look out for weather alerts.," Beck said.
Stay updated on weather alerts on the ABC FOX Montana app. Search "Weather Weather Authority" on Apple or Android devices.