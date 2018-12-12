The 2019 Badlands Bowl roster was announced on December 12.
It's no surprise that Great Falls High senior Blake Thelen was at the top of the list, and named the starting quarterback alongside Bozeman's Kris Brown.
According to MaxPreps, in 2018 Thelen averaged just over 273 yards per game, passing for 3,005 total yards. He completed 228 of his 365 attempted passes, 28 of which were touchdowns.
Aside from his dominant throwing, he also used his 6’3” frame to get into the end zone himself. He finished his senior year with 8 rushing touchdowns.
Thelen said he is appreciative of the opportunity and support of the Montana community.
"I think it’s just an honor because it's just every senior in Montana, just a big pool of players that could get it, and the fact that I got it was pretty nice,” he said. “It just says that people like what I do on the field, on and off the field, obviously, and I just couldn't be more appreciative of how I got honored for that."
Several other recognizable players were also named to the list, including Thelen's teammate Kyle Torgerson, Fairfield's Ryder Meyer and Dawson Allen, and GFCC’s Noah Ambuehl.
You can find the full roster below:
HEAD COACH:
Rob Stanton, Billings West.
Assistant coaches :
Matt Hollowell, Billings West
Kane Claunch, Billings West
Jim Stanton, Billings Central
Les Meyer, Fairfield
Greg Horton Great Falls Central
QUARTERBACK:
Blake Thelen, Great Falls High
Kris Brown, Bozeman
RUNNING BACK:
Blake Counts, Kalispell Flathead
Joe Olson, Bozeman
WIDE RECIEVER:
Jesse Owens, Billings West
Dawson Allen, Fairfield
Noah Ambuehl, Great Falls Central
Ryan Simpson, Bozeman
Kyle Torgerson, Great Falls High
TIGHT END:
Ryan Lonergan, Bozeman
CENTER:
Justus Perkins, Bozeman
Maverick Roberts, Billings Central
GUARD:
Sebastian Koch, Kalispell Flathead
Nico Young, Kalispell Glacier
TACKLE:
Holden Sampson, Helena High
Sam Gray, Billings Central
Andrew Siderius, Kalispell Flathead
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Patrick Hammond, Kalispell Flathead
Ethan Baines, Kalispell Glacier
Conner Paul, Billings West
Marcus Wehr, Billings Central.
LINEBACKER:
JJ Lindsay, Billings West
Ryan Tirrell, Missoula Loyola
Alex Johnson, Helena High
Wes Jamison, Lewistown
Max Evenson, Billings Senio.
DEFENSIVE BACK:
Chrishon Dixon, Billings Central
Kade Wilcox, Billings West
Trevin Gradney, Billings West
Wyatt Brusven, Shelby
Ryder Meyer, Fairfield
Jaden MacNeil, Kalispell Flathead
Zach Spiroff, Helena High
Lucas Gibb, Billings West.
ALTERNATES:
Quarterback — Joe Byorth, Billings Central; Mitch Norslein, Lewistown; Rylan Ortt, Missoula Sentinel.
Running back — Jack Studer, Billings Central; Preston Blaine, Kalispell Glacier.
Wide receiver — Cam Rothie, Hamilton; Anthony Jones, Kalispell Flathead; Tanner Trafton, Lewistown; Cooper Waterson, Missoula Loyola.
Tight end — Logan Kennedy, Laurel.
Offensive line — Kobe Nelson, Billings West; Spencer Warren, Bozeman; Keegan Mires, Glendive; Garrison Poetzl, Billings Senior; Riley Allen, Kalispell Flathead; Carter Slade, Billings West.
Defensive line — Carter Hughes, Sidney; Nick Konesky, Great Falls CMR; Alaric Greil, Helena Capital; Mason Harrison, Lewistown; Gunnar Hegg, Billings Senior.
Linebacker — Cole Crosby, Kalispell Glacier, Tristan Hirsch, Miles City; Riley Dickinson, Great Falls Central; Brody Grebe, Roundup; Hugh Edwards, Billings West; Tyler Walker, Dillon; Michael Nehring, Manhattan.
Defensive back — Tucker Greenwell, Great Falls CMR; Duncan Kraft, Billings Central; Jake Clinton, Lewistown; Cade Dschaak, Wibaux; Tyson Racht, Townsend.