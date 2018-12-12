Thelen Headlines Badlands Bowl Roster as Starting QB

The 2019 Badlands Bowl roster was announced on December 12. 

It's no surprise that Great Falls High senior Blake Thelen was at the top of the list, and named the starting quarterback alongside Bozeman's Kris Brown.

According to MaxPreps, in 2018 Thelen averaged just over 273 yards per game, passing for 3,005 total yards. He completed 228 of his 365 attempted passes, 28 of which were touchdowns.

Aside from his dominant throwing, he also used his 6’3” frame to get into the end zone himself. He finished his senior year with 8 rushing touchdowns.

Thelen said he is appreciative of the opportunity and support of the Montana community.

"I think it’s just an honor because it's just every senior in Montana, just a big pool of players that could get it, and the fact that I got it was pretty nice,” he said. “It just says that people like what I do on the field, on and off the field, obviously, and I just couldn't be more appreciative of how I got honored for that."

Several other recognizable players were also named to the list, including Thelen's teammate Kyle Torgerson, Fairfield's Ryder Meyer and Dawson Allen, and GFCC’s Noah Ambuehl.

You can find the full roster below:

HEAD COACH:

Rob Stanton, Billings West.

Assistant coaches :

Matt Hollowell, Billings West

Kane Claunch, Billings West

Jim Stanton, Billings Central

Les Meyer, Fairfield

Greg Horton Great Falls Central

QUARTERBACK:

Blake Thelen, Great Falls High

Kris Brown, Bozeman

RUNNING BACK:

Blake Counts, Kalispell Flathead

Joe Olson, Bozeman

WIDE RECIEVER:

Jesse Owens, Billings West

Dawson Allen, Fairfield

Noah Ambuehl, Great Falls Central

Ryan Simpson, Bozeman

Kyle Torgerson, Great Falls High

TIGHT END:

Ryan Lonergan, Bozeman

CENTER:

Justus Perkins, Bozeman

Maverick Roberts, Billings Central

GUARD:

Sebastian Koch, Kalispell Flathead

Nico Young, Kalispell Glacier

TACKLE:

Holden Sampson, Helena High

Sam Gray, Billings Central

Andrew Siderius, Kalispell Flathead

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Patrick Hammond, Kalispell Flathead

Ethan Baines, Kalispell Glacier

Conner Paul, Billings West

Marcus Wehr, Billings Central.

LINEBACKER:

JJ Lindsay, Billings West

Ryan Tirrell, Missoula Loyola

Alex Johnson, Helena High

Wes Jamison, Lewistown

Max Evenson, Billings Senio.

DEFENSIVE BACK:

Chrishon Dixon, Billings Central

Kade Wilcox, Billings West

Trevin Gradney, Billings West

Wyatt Brusven, Shelby

Ryder Meyer, Fairfield

Jaden MacNeil, Kalispell Flathead

Zach Spiroff, Helena High

Lucas Gibb, Billings West.

ALTERNATES:

Quarterback — Joe Byorth, Billings Central; Mitch Norslein, Lewistown; Rylan Ortt, Missoula Sentinel.

Running back — Jack Studer, Billings Central; Preston Blaine, Kalispell Glacier.

Wide receiver — Cam Rothie, Hamilton; Anthony Jones, Kalispell Flathead; Tanner Trafton, Lewistown; Cooper Waterson, Missoula Loyola.

Tight end — Logan Kennedy, Laurel.

Offensive line — Kobe Nelson, Billings West; Spencer Warren, Bozeman; Keegan Mires, Glendive; Garrison Poetzl, Billings Senior; Riley Allen, Kalispell Flathead; Carter Slade, Billings West.

Defensive line — Carter Hughes, Sidney; Nick Konesky, Great Falls CMR; Alaric Greil, Helena Capital; Mason Harrison, Lewistown; Gunnar Hegg, Billings Senior.

Linebacker — Cole Crosby, Kalispell Glacier, Tristan Hirsch, Miles City; Riley Dickinson, Great Falls Central; Brody Grebe, Roundup; Hugh Edwards, Billings West; Tyler Walker, Dillon; Michael Nehring, Manhattan.

Defensive back — Tucker Greenwell, Great Falls CMR; Duncan Kraft, Billings Central; Jake Clinton, Lewistown; Cade Dschaak, Wibaux; Tyson Racht, Townsend.

Tags

KFBB Sports

