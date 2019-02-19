Bicyclists in Big Sky country may have more right-of-way on the roads, if a bill in the legislature passes.
Senate bill 249 would make it a requirement for drivers on two-lane roadways to move to the furthest left lane, if a biker is riding on the shoulder of the road.
If there is one lane of traffic and no oncoming traffic on the opposite side, then drivers would be required to carefully cross the center line to move over for the biker.
If a car is travelling in the same direction of a biker who is making a turn, then the driver must yield for the biker until they can safely turn.
Missoula's bike and pedestrian program manager Ben Weiss said this is the third session that the bill has been up for debate.
The bill aims to help rural areas in Montana with no biking lanes to give more clarification on driving laws involving bicyclists.
One Missoula resident thinks the bill may be a double-edged sword.
"I think it's always important to keep bicyclists safe, especially since it's such an active part of the Missoula community. But I imagine that requiring people to move into the left lane, if they're passing a biker could cause potential issues for traffic, like bottle-necking traffic," Jenny Mueller said.
The Missoula Pedestrian and bicycle office says the bill is modeled after a similar law in Delaware. Even in major cities, officials say the law did not affect traffic.