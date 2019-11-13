A bill to celebrate Montanan and Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins - by naming a Bozeman VA healthcare clinic after him - makes its way through the Senate on Wednesday.
The father-of-one was killed in June 2007 in Iraq, after tackling an insurgent with an explosive device, saving his comrades by using his body as a shield in the blast.
Atkins was posthumously awarded military’s highest honor, the Medal of Honor, by President Donald Trump this spring.
The bipartisan bill was sponsored by all three of Montana’s federal representatives, Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Congressman Greg Gianforte. It is expected to pass unanimously in the Senate.
A press release from Senator Steve Daines reads:
U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Congressman Greg Gianforte sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson urging the Committee advance their bipartisan legislation designating a Bozeman VA health care facility in honor of Montanan and American hero, Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins. Atkins received the Medal of Honor from President Trump earlier this year.
“On behalf of Montana’s service members, veterans, family members, and citizens, we write to express the unanimous support of the Montana congressional delegation for the designation of one Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities after a veteran who served our nation with valor and distinction,” the Delegation wrote. “We recommend the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic of the located at 300 North Willson Avenue, Bozeman, Montana to be designated in honor of Travis W. Atkins… We appreciate your consideration and support of our legislation to honor Staff Sergeant Atkins.”