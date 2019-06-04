BOZEMAN- It's Bike to Work Week, with a jam-packed list of events including free beer, special coffees, discounts at local businesses and even free massages for cyclists.

The full list of events runs June 3-June 7, and biking to work comes with perks this week.

The city has even put several bike parking racks in parking spots downtown so if you do take your bike this week to work you’re going to have a very easy time finding a spot.

Organizers say biking to work not only does your part for the environment but it actually frees up quite a few parking places in downtown.

“Ten bicycles can fit in the spot of one car which, I think is an amazing statistic,” said Jessie May Campbell, Bike Week director. “We can put a lot more people downtown, that means more people shopping, that means more people eating, that means more people hanging out downtown.”

But, this week is also is a week of action for organizers.

Organizers of Bike Week are also hoping to make the State of Montana more bike-friendly. They're asking cyclists to write letters to Rep. Greg Gianforte and Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester.

Bicycle advocates say it can be tough to get around when most Montana roads lack shoulders and bike lanes.

“Better infrastructure in Bozeman would mean that we have a clean shot and we can get from Belgrade to Bozeman safely,” Campbell said. “We can make it safer for people who are living on the west side to get to downtown businesses safely.”

Organizers say that developers have to place sidewalks and bike lanes in new developments, but oftentimes the bike lanes don’t connect.

So they’re asking for communication between representatives and senators from the public to start a conversation on building better infrastructure laws.

In the meantime, some bike advocates are now attaching pool noodles to the back of their bikes. The length of the pool noodle is 3-4 feet, which is the safe legal passing distance defined by law in more than 30 states. (Montana law says drivers must pass at a safe distance, but doesn't specify what that is.)