Bike to work week in Bozeman kicks off and will call to action for safer bike laws

BOZEMAN- Bikes as far as the eye can see.

Get your helmets out and dust the bike off because its bike to work week in Bozeman.

This week has a jammed pack list of events taking place not only in the morning but in the afternoon and all you have to do is pull up on your bike.

That list is available here.

Organizers say biking to work not only does your part for the environment but it actually frees up quite a few parking places in downtown.

“10 bicycles can fit in the spot of one car which, I think is an amazing statistic,” Jessie may Campbell Bike Week director said, “we can put a lot more people [on bikes] downtown that means more people shopping that means more people eating that means more people hanging out downtown.”

The city has even put several bike parking racks in parking spots downtown so if you do take your bike this week to work you’re going to have a very easy time finding a spot.

But, this week is also is a week of action for organizers.

Organizers of bike to work week here in Bozeman are using this week as an opportunity to make not only the City of Bozeman but the State of Montana more bike-friendly.

The organizers are asking participants in the event to get their pens and papers out after they bike to work and write letters to our congressman and senators.

Organizers are saying we have an infrastructure issue.

If there was proper bike infrastructure in the city and the state more people would bike to work.

For instance, they taped pool noodles taped to their bikes, the length of the pool noodle is 3-4’, which is the safe legal passing distance, and is the law in 30 states, but not in Montana.

“Better infrastructure in Bozeman would mean that we have a clean shot and we can get from Belgrade to Bozeman safely,” Campbell said “a separated bike lane on frontage the road, you know downtown we’re kind of set as it is we can’t really add anything…. but we can make it safer for people who are living on the west side…. to get to downtown business safely.”

Organizers say that developers have to place sidewalks and bike lanes in developments but often times they don’t connect.

So they’re asking for communication between representatives and senators from the public to start a conversation on building better infrastructure laws.