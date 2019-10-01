BIG SKY, Mont. - Snowfall means ski season in Montana, even if it’s October 1. And while Montanans may not be ready for winter, they’re certainly ready for skiing.
Big Sky Resort says they’ve seen an uptick in passes sold since the snow started.
The weather has even pushed back their season pass deadline, extending it through Friday, October 4.
Big Sky’s famous Lone Peak has already seen a foot of snow this fall, and that number continues to climb with this weekend’s winter storms.
For any Montana ski resort, there’s no better advertising than snowy slopes, as evidenced by Big Sky’s social media pages.
"This is usually our busiest time on social media,” says Big Sky public relations manager, Stacie Mesuda. “People are really getting excited to see snow for the first time, especially as it's staying warmer in other parts of the country. So, we're just excited!"
Mesuda says skiers have asked whether the snow will prompt Big Sky’s lifts to open early this year. But Mesuda says that unless it’s a particularly snowy November, the resort still plans to open on Thanksgiving Day.