BIG SKY, Mont. – Ski resorts are starting to open up for the winter season around Montana, with Big Sky Resort showing off a particularly successful opening weekend.
Big Sky is only the second resort in the Treasure State to open, and visitors from the region flocked to the ski town to be a part of the snowy celebration.
“It’s my first day up here, first week,” says Big Sky native Gus Hammond. “It’s exciting that the mountain’s finally open after a long summer.”
Big Sky got lucky with over 70 inches of snow in October, and their fortune continuing into November with chilly temperatures keeping that snow on the ground. With a snowstorm starting on Thanksgiving, the same day the resort opened, skiers found themselves reaping the rewards over the weekend.
“[We’re just] stoked to be out here, the conditions this early are great,” says skier Matt Laird. “So just really happy with this start to the season.”
The resort’s slogan, “Biggest Skiing in America,” rang true in its first few days. Thanks to a snow-filled weekend, Big Sky scored one of the biggest terrain openings nationwide, with over 1,000 acres (17% of the resort’s terrain) now open.
Stacie Mesuda, Public Relations Manager for Big Sky Resort, says Thursday’s opening day was one of the best she’s ever seen.
“Everyone’s just been really happy,” she says. “I’ve seen lots of high-fives and lots of smiles, and that’s really all we can ask for!”