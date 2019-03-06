Big Sky High School brings back the "Science Circus"

Big Sky High School students are helping shape the young minds of Missoula with a series of science experiments.
After a two year hiatus, Big Sky High School is bringing back the "Science Circus." School administrators said the event not only allows high schoolers to teach elementary school students about science, but gives the young kids a hands on experience with science.
The circus takes place Friday, March 15 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. And continues the next day Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
This years projects include shark dissections, dry ice bubbles, bug eating, among others.
The community event allows kids to see science beyond the textbook.
Junior Megan Kelley goes to different schools in the area to show off science experiments. She said she's excited to see the kid's reaction.
"Once [the kids] see [the experiments] first hand, they're like 'oh I want to see more, I want to see these different things.' [The event] promotes science and it's really fun to see the kids be like 'whoa' that's so cool," Kelley said.
The admission cost to the circus is three dollars.