BIG SKY - Members of a Gallatin Valley organization are grabbing their hammers and stepping up to help teachers in need. The Big Sky school district and Habitat for Humanity are partnering to build two triplexes on school district property, which will be dedicated to teacher housing.
When housing prices skyrocket, like they’re doing in Gallatin County, it’s people in service jobs, students, young people, and teachers, that bear the brunt of the weight.
The Big Sky school district is one of the fastest-growing in the state, but they’re struggling to attract and retain their educators. With Habitat for Humanity and the district teaming up, they hope to hammer out that problem.
Each unit will be energy efficient with two bedrooms, and located just 600 feet from Ophir Elementary School. Habitat for Humanity also hopes to add solar panels on top of the homes.
About 30% of the individual teacher’s paycheck will go towards paying rent to the district.
Big Sky Superintendent Dustin Shipman says teachers are at risk of being excluded from the community as home prices soar and housing becomes harder to find. But the truth is, they’re already being excluded.
David Magistrelli, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley, says two-thirds of Big Sky educators commute to work, some from as far away as Manhattan, an hour from Big Sky.
By creating affordable housing, the school district can help teachers better invest in their students and themselves.
“It’s an economic issue, as well as a housing issue,” Magistrelli explains. “[The] more housing you have, the better housing you have for your workforce, at an expense that they can afford, [then] more money gets circulated back into the community.”
The strategy, if it proves fruitful, could be utilized by other communities, like Bozeman. Magistrelli believes they could help solve Bozeman’s housing problems, especially within the school district, too.
“They have a need for housing for their employees too,” he says. “They have land, but the land may not be big enough for a school. But if they could partner with us, we could then build housing for them.”
The projected cost for both triplexes is around $900,000. A Big Sky school district levy that will cover around $600,000 will be voted on by the public.
"It is going to be based on whether the community supports this or not,” Magistrelli says. “And therefore, we encourage them to go out and vote. Everybody that we've talked to knows that housing is a big issue down in Big Sky. Now's an opportunity for the community to get behind us and to sort of put their money where their mouth is in support of it."
The public is expected to vote on the levy in the next few weeks. Magistrelli says they’ll start construction as soon as possible once - and if - the levy is approved.