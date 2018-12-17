BIG SKY - The "Biggest Skiing in America" is taking its slogan seriously.
On Saturday, Big Sky Resort unveiled "the most technologically advanced chairlift in the world," the Ramcharger 8.
The Ramcharger is the first 8-seat chairlift in North America, featuring heated seats and an enclosed weatherproof "bubble" for riders. The new lift can transport 3,600 skiers per hour to the top of Andesite Mountain.
"It means everything for Big Sky," says Mike Unruh, VP of Mountain Operations for the resort. "It's another continuation in our Big Sky 2025 Plan, another step in making the most technologically advanced lift system in North America."
The Big Sky 2025 Plan is an expansive effort to improve and upgrade the resort's hotels, shopping centers, and lifts. And Saturday's Ramcharger unveiling came with news that the lift, only a few hours old at the time, would be expanding.
Three gondola cabins will be added to the lift next year: two dining cars and a cabin reserved specifically for VIPs.
"Riding Ramcharger is not just about the ski experience," explains Stacie Mesuda, the resort's PR Manager. "It's also about the future of Andesite Mountain and some of the new experiences that we plan to unveil in future ski seasons."
"The goal is to provide the absolute best skiing and riding experience we can," continued Unruh. "We're one of the biggest - we are the biggest - skiing in North America. We want to be the best. The best possible experience for all of our guests."
The best comes with a hefty price tag.
While the cost of the Ramcharger lift hasn't been publicized, Explore Big Sky reports that according to a resort official, the cost of each chair is comparable to that of a Porsche. Two lifts that were installed in 2016 cost the resort nine million dollars.
But even with those eye-popping numbers, the upgrades might not be something riders are thinking about.
Shannon Zintgraff, a skier at Big Sky on Sunday, said while the upgrades were great because they made things more accessible for riders, "you don't need it. Kind of wherever there's skiing, I'll go."
Even a few weeks into the season, Big Sky is still introducing new experiences to guests, trusting the expenses will raise the level of play for other resorts. A new high-speed lift, the Shedhorn 4, will open next week on the south face of Andesite Mountain.
"I think we are setting a precedent for new lift technology at ski resorts in the country, and really in the world," Mesuda says. "Because there are no other chairlifts like this."
The resort also announced that long-awaited night skiing on Andesite Mountain is in the works at Big Sky. They did not announce when night skiing will start.