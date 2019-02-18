Can't decide what documentary to see? Here's Tuesday's highlights for Tuesday's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, provided by the festival organizers:
2019 BSDFF
Daily Highlights – Tuesday Feb 19
FILMS
Films at the Elks Lodge and MCT, beginning at 1:45pm.
Shorts Galore! Four blocks of short films screening today, at MCT (1:45pm) and Elks Lodge (3:45pm, 8:45pm). And the first Schoolhouse Docs screening, featuring short films curated for a younger audience. (MCT, 4:00pm).
H. Salt – Follows the strange tale of Haddon Salt – forgotten legend, the British Colonel Sanders – who founded a fish and chips empire that once dotted America from coast to coast.
The Blackfeet Flood – Fifty years after a flood ravaged his community and killed his parents and sister, Butch New Breast returns to the Blackfeet reservation “to see if I can still get that old feeling, like I am Blackfeet.” Shorts block, MCT, 1:45pm.
Dark Eden – A wildfire, cancer, oil, and the need for work: this is a self-awakening descent into a toxic reality of our modern world. A deeply personal and moving story about love, life, and death in the heart of of the world’s most destructive industries on the Canadian oil sands. MCT, 6:00pm.
Markie in Milwaukee – Assembled from over 10 years of footage, this is the story of a midwestern transgender woman as she struggles with the prospect of de-transitioning under the pressures of her fundamentalist church, family and community. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
Thy Kingdom Come – A cancer patient mad at God, a Klansman seeking redemption, a mother blamed for her baby’s accidental death, an elderly woman never not in love, a “priest” who doesn’t pass judgement: these are interwoven, unscripted stories of life in a mid-America town. Featuring Javier Bardem. Elks Lodge, 8:45pm.
When Lambs Became Lions – In the Kenyan bush, a small-time ivory dealer fights to stay on top while forces mobilize to destroy his trade. When he turns to his younger cousin, a conflicted wildlife ranger who hasn’t been paid in months, they both see a possible lifeline. MCT, 8:15pm.
FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE
Q&A following film screening
H. Salt – Ben Proudfoot, director. Departing Gesture – Brian Bolster, director. Elks Lodge, 1:30pm. The Blackfeet Flood – Ben Shors and Torsten Kjellstrand, co-directors. Shorts block, MCT, 1:45pm.
Alba: Not Everyone Will Be Taken Into The Future – Tomas Leach, director. Blessings of Liberty – Emily Thomas, director. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 3:45pm.
Turning Tables – Chrisann Hessing, director; Tonya Hoshing, producer. Watching Bears – Daniel Lombardi, director. The Southern Right Whale – Kevin Zaouali, director. Schoolhouse Docs shorts block, MCT, 4:00pm.
Markie in Milwaukee – Matt Kliegman, director. Elks Lodge, 6:15pm.
Small Talk – Paul Syznol, director. Mr. Wash – Marisa Aveling, Sean Mattison, co-directors. Shorts block, Elks Lodge, 8:45pm.
EVENTS
DocShop continues at MCT! The theme for this year’s event is Documentary in the Age of Information.
Festival HQ at MCT, 200 N. Adams St. Full schedule of films and DocShop events: bigskyfilmfest.org.