BUTTE - A bicyclist died after a crash near Butte on Sunday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 70-year-old Washington man was riding westbound along Highway 2, near Continental Drive around 2 PM. A vehicle was traveling the same direction near the bicyclist.
MHP said the bicyclist moved as far to the right of the road as possible, while the vehicle was negotiating a curve. Another vehicle was traveling eastbound at the same time, and the westbound driver did not move to left. The bicyclist was hit with he mirror of the vehicle.
The man on the bike was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries around 3 AM, Monday.
Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident, according to MHP.