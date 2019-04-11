BOZEMAN – A beloved author and Montanan will be honored as the namesake for Montana State University’s center for research on the American west and its inhabitants.
The Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands and Peoples of the North American West will replace MSU’s Center for Western Lands and Peoples.
The third-generation Montanan was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1939 and spent much of his career as an author writing stories about the Montana of his childhood. He’s well-known for The House of Sky, The Whistling Season, and his final novel Last Bus to Wisdom.
Doig’s wife Carol, a former publisher and journalism teacher, donated more than $2 million to MSU to support the renaming in honor of her late husband, who died in 2015.
On Thursday, members of the school’s faculty and transition team spoke fondly about Doig and his seemingly-perfect place as the face for the study of western America.
Montana State President Waded Cruzado explained that “Ivan’s passion for his beloved Montana is a wonderful fit for our university.”
Cruzado also spoke candidly about the importance of the renaming to her. She recalled the first time she met Doig, whose work she was already a fan of: “The soft Montana twang to his voice, his sharp but wry sense of humor, and his keen insight into the soul of the Big Sky State and its people. He truly was and he truly is a national treasure."
The center is a continuation of a partnership with the Doig family. After Doig’s death, wife Carol chose to donate a collection of his writings and memorabilia, which are now housed in the Ivan Doig Archive at the university’s library.