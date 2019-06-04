BELGRADE - The school district is sheltering in place after a report of a person with a gun in the area, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Belgrade eighth grade graduation was scheduled to start at 2, but is postponed as students are still sheltering in place. It's unclear if the event will be cancelled.

Heck Quaw Elementary, Saddle Peak Elementary and the Belgrade Middle School temporarily went into a "shelter in place" as a precaution, but the school lifted the restriction around 3 PM. Superintendent Saunders posted that release times will be normal.

Belgrade High School remained under a shelter in place warning as of 3 PM.

From the school district:

The Belgrade High School is currently in a shelter in place status. Belgrade Police are on scene and investigating, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Paul Lamb Belgrade High Principal

-Reporting from the scene by Rachel Louise Just