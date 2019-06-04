BELGRADE - Schools were on alert Tuesday while officers found the culprits behind a threatening video, according to Gallatin County officials.

Officers say they've apprehended "several students" they believe were involved in making the video.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, one adult male has been arrested for tampering with evidence, while one juvenile male and three juvenile females have been cited for intimidation.

Officers said the video showed a gun, but it was never brought on campus.

The video, which circulated on social media, shows a group of students dancing around, brandishing what looks like a handgun and threatening other kids in a faux gangster style. Police referred to it as a "rap-style" video.

Eighth grade graduation is rescheduled for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 5.

Belgrade High School, Belgrade Middle School, Heck Quaw Elementary and Saddle Peak Elementary were put in a "shelter in place" warning on Tuesday afternoon. Buildings were secured but classes continued as normal.

Belgrade police, Gallatin County sheriff's deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted the school district with the investigation.

"Students need to think about their actions and threats they make will be taken seriously by everyone, and the school and law enforcement will act accordingly," a press release said.

-Reporting from the scene by Rachel Louise Just