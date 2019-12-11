BELGRADE, Mont. - A new fire department may be on the horizon for residents of Belgrade as the growing city approaches a population threshold that will require them to make a decision about where they want their fire service to come from.
Residents of Belgrade will be making the major decision in the coming months, as state law requires any city with over 10,000 residents to have its own fire department.
As the city closes in on that threshold, Belgrade will need a new fire department, which officials say would likely cost taxpayers more than $3 million a year, compared to the $700,000 they currently pay annually.
State law requires any town with more than 10,000 residents to have its own fire department. The city currently relies on the organization that covers the majority of the Gallatin Valley outside of Bozeman: Central Valley Fire District.
Central Valley, which covers 200 square miles of the valley, has been utilized by Belgrade to cover the city’s fires for the last 70 years.
But with such a high price tag and only a few thousand taxpayers to take on the cost, officials are offering voters another option.
Come spring, Belgrade residents will be given the option to annex themselves to Central Valley Fire District, which would keep costs at only slightly above the level they’re now at.
Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth and other officials successfully lobbied the state to make annexation possible.
"If we hadn't gotten the law changed, the City of Belgrade would be forced to form their own fire department,” explained Lindroth. “That would duplicate efforts, quadruple - if not more - the cost to the citizens, for the same level or less of fire protection.”
While the most recent Census Bureau estimates have Belgrade at just under 9,000 residents, the area will likely only continue its growth as Bozeman’s population boom spills over into the surrounding towns and homeowners seek more affordable housing options in a smaller city.
Registered Belgrade voters will be mailed a ballot to vote on the fire district in mid-to-late February.
Lindroth adds that while the government has a reputation for not always doing the right thing, he believes annexation is an exception: “We want to give the public the best possibility of saving their property, saving their lives, that we can. And this gives us that opportunity.”