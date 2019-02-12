BELGRADE - Police arrested a 56-year-old man on Monday after an hours-long standoff following an alleged assault on a woman.
On Monday afternoon, a woman reported that a man strangled her and threatened her with a gun at a business on 90 N. Kennedy. She escaped the man and received help from bystanders.
Officers went to 90 N. Kennedy, where the suspect reportedly refused to come out or respond to officers. Following a several-hour standoff the man was taken into custody at 10:30 PM.
The suspect is identified as David Harold Hixson, 56. He'll face charges of strangulation and assault with a weapon.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
From the Belgrade Police Department:
On February 11, 2019 at approximately 2:45 p.m. a report of a Domestic Disturbance occurred in the City of Belgrade in the area of 90 North Kennedy between an adult female and an adult male.
The victim female was assaulted inside the business property at 90 North Kennedy and managed to escape outside and was assisted by citizens in the area who observed her seeking help. The suspect male followed the victim from the building. The suspect observed the citizens assisting the victim and returned to 90 North Kennedy. Officers were called at this point.
Officers responded and requested medical treatment for the victim. The victim advised the officers that she had been strangled and threatened with a firearm and advised them of the location. The victim was then transported to the hospital in Bozeman.
Officers responded to 90 North Hoffman in an attempt to located the suspect. Upon arrival officers observed the suspect through a window and attempted to make contact. The suspect would not respond to any orders by the officers. A perimeter was established by the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department and the Montana Highway Patrol. The Gallatin County Sheriff/Bozeman Police Department SRT team was requested to assist with containment, negotiations and entry to the building.
Assisting at the scene were the Bozeman Fire Department SRT Medics and Ambulance, Gallatin County Emergency Management as well as additional Bozeman Police Officers and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies and the crew of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Command vehicle and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Chaplain.
After several hours and numerous failed attempts to communicate with the suspect, SRT took advantage of an opportunity and deployed less than lethal options on the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without injury to the suspect or officers at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The suspect was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center. The suspect will be held on charges of Strangulation and Assault with a Weapon.
The suspect has been identified as David Harold Hixson 56 y.o.a.
The assistance by helpful citizens certainly prevented the continued assault on the victim and we certainly Thank them for their efforts. The ongoing cooperation by multiple agencies allowed for the safe resolution to this incident.
Chief E. J. Clark Jr – Belgrade Police Department