BELGRADE - A Belgrade organization is helping combat vets get back on their feet, and into the ring, as they learn to train wild mustangs.
Tim Williams, an army vet, is a graduate of last summer's program. He's back in Belgrade to help break 10 wild mustangs that "Heroes and Horses" came into from the bureau of land management.
It's a full circle for Williams, the horses he's training now will be used in this summer's program. The connection between horses and vets might seem about as clear as mud. But Williams says the two have a lot in common.
"Working with an animals, a creature that's kind of disregarded by society and giving it a new purpose. Combat vets, we're all in the same boat. We're all unique but none of us are special. A creature that's in a different environment now and we need to repurpose ourselves and keep moving."
The Program is an intense 40 days of horsemanship, packing and, of course, Montana's wilderness. As they get closer with the horses, the participants also learn how to confront their everyday struggles and recovery after combat.
"Heroes and Horses" is looking for applicants for their summer 2020 program. Deadline is the end of February.