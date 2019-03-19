Belgrade man shaves his head for kids with cancer

BELGRADE- A Belgrade man is doing his part to fight cancer and help show kids they aren’t alone.
Cancer at any age is difficult but fighting childhood cancer places so many restraints on kids and families.
Nathaniel Bowen says he’s seen childhood cancer upfront and personal, his aunt battled leukemia and it's now in remission.
Bowen wanted to take action so he and his litter brother stepped up and started raising money for the St. Baldricks foundation.
In total, they raised $2,000 but its Bowen did next he feels is so important.
He shaved his head.
His message is one of support and to let kids know that even though they are fighting for their, life people outside the hospital care.
“I think for solidarity just being there and being able to shave our heads just to let kids know you’re beautiful with or without hair and it’s on the inside that counts,” Bowen said, “It’s a child smile is really all it’s about at the end of the day.”
Bowen and his whole family shaved their heads in support even his grandma got in on the action, something he’s proud of.
Bowen says what he did was a drop in the bucket but a drop he felt he needed to make.
He hopes to do more down the road to help the fight against cancer and hopes everyone at home will make a donation to St. Baldricks.