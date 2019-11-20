BELGRADE, Mont. - A man is in jail on a $5,000 bond after being charged with felony sexual assault of a minor under the age of 16.
Glenn Belnap appeared in court in Bozeman Wednesday morning, where he was charged with felony sexual assault.
Charging documents say the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office received a report from the Department of Health and Human Services Centralized Intake and a Gallatin County school about a student who had come into school with bruising and red marks.
A therapist at the school told officials at the Department of Health and Human Services that there was reasonable cause to believe the student was being psychologically and physically abused, following multiple reports that expressed similar concerns about the child's wellbeing.
Belgrade native Belnap was arrested by deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 19.
Belnap has a no contact order with the alleged victim, and cannot go within 500 feet of the child. He is not allowed to enter his own home if anyone under the age of 18 is present. Belnap's movements will be monitored by a GPS tracker, a condition of his bond set by Judge Bryan Adams.
The 33-year-old's next court appearance is scheduled for December 6 at 8 AM.