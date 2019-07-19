BOZEMAN - A man is charged with child porn possession after being reported to police for a separate incident.
Brian Lynn Stewart, 54, of Belgrade, was taken into custody by a Montana State University police officer on July 11 after reportedly making suicidal comments.
The court affidavit says Stewart was taken to the Hope House for evaluation. He gave investigators permission to search his cellphone, and an officer found several pornographic videos appearing to depict minors.
Stewart was arrested and taken into custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
He was initially reported on Thursday, July 11, the same day that the MSU campus went under a security alert for a suspect making suicidal and threatening comments. We're working to confirm if Stewart's arrest is the same incident.