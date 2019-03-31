BELGRADE - A “bear-y” sweet effort is going on in Belgrade, as a group of Girl Scouts are spreading love by collecting stuffed animals to help other kids.
Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie troops from the area collected toys to give to the Belgrade Police Department, and the police officers will hand them out to kids in need of some comfort.
It’s not uncommon for public servants like firefighters and police to keep a stash of the cuddly toys to give out.
Judy Schofield, the South Central Montana Recruitment Manager for Girls Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, says while the girls may be known for their seasonal cookies, the organization works hard year-round to inspire girls to have courage, confidence, and character.
One way to do that is by encouraging them to be a part of their community.
"They’re always trying to make the world a better place,” Schofield says about the girls in their program. “So, everything that we do, all of our programs and our badges that we work towards and our patches that we earn, they all have that component of making the world a better place. And what better way to start with the world than with your own community?"