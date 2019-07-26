BELGRADE - As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise, it may be technology that’s keeping our country and service people safe abroad. And one Belgrade business is on the front lines of it all.
Plastered all over the news last week was the story of an Iranian drone taken down by the United States in the Persian Gulf, after coming within 1000 yards of a Navy vessel.
The drone was brought down by the LMADIS, a drone-thwarting technology developed by Belgrade company Ascent Vision Technologies.
"I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz today, involving USS Boxer, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship," said President Donald Trump at a press conference about the drone downing
The Department of Defense confirmed the incident, saying that the Navy ship, the USS Boxer, took “defensive action” against the drone. The DOD did not say if the drone was armed.
LMADIS or “light marine air defense integrated system” has been in use by the U.S. Department of Defense for 18 months.
Tensions have been building in Iran since last year, when Trump pulled out of an Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran that he said wasn’t strict enough on the country.
Iran downed a U.S. drone just weeks earlier.
"This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against operating in international waters,” said Trump at the same press conference.
Ascent Vision Technologies’ system disrupts unmanned vehicles that are operated by what the company calls “bad actors.”
In an uncertain world, moving the front lines of technology forward might be the key.
AVT Vice President Stephen Zinda says the operation in the Strait of Hormuz was the biggest use of their technology that’s been released to the public.
Drones are becoming more easy to access as recreational unmanned vehicles become more affordable and widely available.
"There are people that want to pick up some nefarious activities with those drones,” says Zinda. “We feel it's important to protect not only citizens of other countries but also help the militaries of the US and foreign countries, protect themselves against those who may wish to do harm."