BOZEMAN- To deter things from ending up in the landfill, a team of volunteers from across Gallatin County are hosting a free fix-it clinic.
Bring everything you can carry and someone will help fix your broken item so that it does not end up in the landfill.
The goal of this event is to emphasize the "reuse" part of reduce, reuse and recycle.
Last year 156,000 tons were thrown into the county landfill, and the county expects 160,000 tons this year.
“It prolongs the cycle of the product… and keeps it out of the landfill,” Patty Howard, Outreach Educator for the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, said.
She said 15 to 25 tons were diverted from the landfill because of events like this, composting and proper recycling.
Last year 120 people had all types of items fixed from fans, hairdryers to jewelry. Volunteers will be on site at the Belgrade Community Library fixing whatever you bring them.
One of the volunteer groups includes the Bozeman Bike Kitchen, so bike repair will be available.
You can stop by the Belgrade Community Library from 11-3 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 23.