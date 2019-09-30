BELGRADE, Mont. - A Belgrade-based company says they are set to become the leading company in water-scooping aircraft in America.
Bridger Aerospace will receive their first two CL-415 Enhanced Aerial Firefighter (EAF) airframes, which are used to gather water to dump on and suppress wildfires, in time for next year’s 2020 fire season. Four more scooper planes will join the company's fleet over the following two years.
The company is already a leader in aerial firefighting nationwide and a major force for aerial tracking and suppression of wildfires.
Bridger Aerospace Chief Operating Officer Darren Wilkins says the acquisition of the airframes is an important move not only for the company, but for firefighting nationwide.
Wilkins pointed out that Bridger Aerospace’s six new scooper planes will help build the American fleet size for aircrafts that drop water, since there aren’t many water scoopers in use in the U.S.
Bridger Aerospace is the first multiple-aircraft launch customer to be a part of the Viking CL-415 EAF conversion program, from Calgary company Longview Aviation Asset Management.