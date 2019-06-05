BELGRADE - A man is charged with tampering with evidence in relation to a case that led to Belgrade schools going on high security alert on Tuesday.

Court documents say David James Oster, 18, disposed of a gun in a portable toilet on June 4. Authorities believe the gun is the same weapon that could be seen in a video made by underage Belgrade students and posted to social media.

Belgrade schools went under a shelter-in-place warning as a precaution on Tuesday afternoon while authorities investigated the video.

The video, described as "rap-style" by police, depicts the students dancing around, pointing the gun and threatening violence toward other kids.

Gallatin County charging documents say the teens made the video at Oster's home during their lunch break, although Oster wasn't home at the time.

Investigators say after the video was made, Oster "initially lied to the deputies about the whereabouts of the firearm but eventually showed them to a portable toilet outside a nearby construction area. The deputies were able to recover the firearm from inside the portable toilet."

It's unclear if he was the registered owner of the weapon.

Oster was arrested on June 4 and is expected in court June 5.