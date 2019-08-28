YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park is now fully open to the public after undergoing a major renovation.
The famous hotel had seen better days, but a four-year face lift later, and it's ready to welcome guests back to its rooms once again. The rooms started hosting guests in mid-August and are now open for reservations.
As one of the most-visited parks in the nation, Yellowstone has long outgrown its early accommodations. One of those structures and one of the few hotels in the park, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, has been the scene of family memories and adventures for decades.
But with the last renovation taking place around 60 years ago, wear and tear soon took their toll on the historic structure.
Xanterra Travel Collection, which operates the hotel, and the National Park Service, which owns it, partnered to make the $30 million renovation a reality.
"A critical component of the National Park Service is preserving," says Yellowstone public affairs specialist Morgan Warthin. "Historical forts, but also historical structures. So here in Yellowstone, we have several historical hotels. And part of our mission is to preserve those."
Four years and a two-part renovation later, and guests can walk these halls without a hammer or paint brush in sight.
The remodeled guests rooms, though flaunting a modern look, keep the same ideas from the original hotel design, according to Xanterra general manager Michael Keller.
"The architect who designed these buildings, Robert Reamer, really wanted to have elements of Yellowstone incorporated in the facilities within the park," he says, "so visitors didn't just feel like they were coming to any old hotel in a national park... it was something that was representative of the park they were in."
You can see that historic design represented in the hotel's details: clawfoot bathtubs, original mirrors, and salt-and-pepper tiling.
But you can also notice the historic touch in the big things. Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel's crown jewel - a map of the lower United States made from more than a dozen types of wood and thousands of individual pieces and showing the country's major highways and national monuments - is in better shape than ever before after a thorough cleaning and restoration.
Before the renovation, the hotel ran off of a steam heating system, meaning cold lower floors and boiling upper ones.
The electrical system wasn't much more advanced, with the last updates made in the 1930s. Even plugging a phone into a busy outlet could blow a fuse.
With the new renovations, Xanterra has been able to put coffee pots and refrigerators in every room, as well as being able to finally provide outlets that can accommodate modern travelers.
And after a long day of adventuring, guests can rest easy with more-insulated rooms.
"The hotel is now 75-80 years old," says Keller. "And with this face lift and renovation, we're hoping to have it preserved for another 75-80 years for future generations."
Keller says they plan on renovating the hotel's dining hall in a few years.
The hotel renovation will give you a better chance at snagging a reservation, with upgrades allowing the building to stay open 6-7 more weeks every year.