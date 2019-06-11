BOZEMAN - A semi truck carrying millions of bees that tipped over on Monday evening with an unknown number of the insects escaping will likely not have any detrimental impact on the local environment.
The crash happened at the intersection of Durston and Gooch Hill Road, west of Bozeman. Montana Highway Patrol says the driver tried to take a tight turn and tipped over into the ditch, freeing the bees and shutting down both roads for hours. The Florida-based trucking company that owns the truck says the semi, with what they say was 78,000 pounds of honeybees, is back on the road to drop the bees off at their destination in North Dakota.
The incident was a new challenge for many of the first responders in Bozeman, with Hyalite Fire volunteer firefighter Tracy Echert saying that she'd "never seen this on a call before."
But the escaped bees aren't the only ones in Bozeman. In fact, honey is big business for Montanans. The Treasure State more often than not ranks in the top five states for honey production, according to the National Honey Board.
So, what harm could yesterday's honeybees do to the local bee population? The good news is, not much.
As bee hobbyist and swarm remover Chuck Swenson, explains it: "These bees are not an invasive species in any way, and they probably aren't harboring any diseases that don't already exist in the local populations."
Unfortunately, most bees - if they don't find a colony to join - will quickly die from the cold.
If the bees make an impact at all, it will likely be positive.
"The lucky ones might find a local beehive to get adopted into," says Swenson, "which won't do anything but just strengthens the numbers of those beehives."
And despite the looks of thousands of bees swarming the truck, there's nothing to be afraid of if you're not allergic to bees.
"Even though the number sounds impressive," Swenson admits, "you know, a whole semi truck full of bees crashing, it's really a drop in the bucket compared to the population that's already here."
Swenson adds that those in the immediate area might see more bees over the next few days, but that number will likely go down if the nights get cold.