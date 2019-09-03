  • Bradley Warren Wake Up Montana

WATCH: Bear sneaks into Montana restroom
BIG SKY-  A black bear was found taking a nap at Bucks T-4 Lodge. The staff and visitors were very surprised to find him in the bathroom asleep on the sink.
 
The bear snuck in through the bathroom window and couldn't get back out the window or the bathroom door because it was closed.
 
He was taken out safely and no one was injured.

