Ballots to be sent out in countywide election in the Gallatin County this week

BOZEMAN- There is a countywide election in the Gallatin Valley area fast approaching, county election officials say over 65,000 ballots are going to be sent out to voters in the area this week.
Ballots will start hitting the streets today through Friday.
Ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on election day, November 5.
If you are worried about getting your ballot back in on time via the mail the county will take it at drop boxes.
“We have established places of deposit in all the outlying communities where people can deposit their ballots,” Casey Hayes Elections Manager for Gallatin County said, “if they should not want to mail them [or] not be able to meet the mail deadline [the boxes will help]”
The elections manager says these are the sites where you can drop your ballot off in person-
Gallatin County Courthouse – Election Office
Bozeman City Hall – Finance Office
Belgrade City Hall – Clerk’s Office
Manhattan Town Hall
Three Forks City Hall
West Yellowstone Town Hall – Clerk’s Office
This is an election that’s been receiving a lot of conversation as it holds multiple issues of controversy, one of them being the bond for the brand new Law and Justice center for Gallatin County and for the Gallatin County Commissioners to drop their party affiliation.
The county added for this election, return postage for ballots is prepaid, so there’s no need for a stamp.
We will continue to of course track all of these issues and bring you updates throughout the election.