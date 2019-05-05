A bag of five kittens was dumped on the side of the road near Conrad over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the Conrad Police Department, a family rescued the kittens. Members of CPD and several Conrad High School students spent part of Sunday afternoon at the local shelter to help clean and feed the kittens.
CPD says they will call the vet Monday to have them checked out, but in the meantime, if anyone would like to adopt the kittens, you're asked to call the Conrad Police Department at 406-271-5723.