BOZEMAN- In 2017 just days before St. Patrick’s Day the Bacchus Pub inside the Hotel Baxter closed its doors.
The pub itself nearly 100-years-old was built in the 1920s its original purpose was to serve Bozeman as coffeehouse until it became a bar in the 1960s.
Although its purpose has changed over the years the space remains mostly original.
The new owners of the historical pub who owns several other restaurants in the Bozeman area say that maintaining its legacy is their biggest concern.
“Being the owners and operators of Urban Kitchen, Salted Caramel incredible to build and create something from the ground up, but the Bacchus is such a unique project because your dealing with history and culture and you’re working with the great bones from the 1920s,” Joe Romano the Co-Owner of the Bacchus Historical Pub said.
Romano went onto say that the pub is not only a Bozeman icon but a Montana staple and that he was excited to continue its legacy and be part of its next chapter.
The pub so far has had a few soft opening events and will open to the public for regular service on Tuesday.