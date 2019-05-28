WEST GLACIER – Avalanche activity on the Going-to-the-Sun Road left 13 cyclists stranded on Monday for several hours.
The incident took place at Triple Arches, according to a press release from Glacier National Park. Park volunteer bike patrols, rangers and road crew responded to the scene, cutting a path through the debris for the cyclists once the snow stabilized after several hours.
The operation took about eight hours. The cyclists were reportedly cold, but in good spirits and unhurt.
Park officials say that unless it's absolutely necessary, you shouldn’t cross a snow slide along the road, as signs of slide activity could mean more avalanche activity. If you have to, you’re encouraged to use a spotter and keep an eye out for additional slide activity.
“If you see fresh snow on the side of the road or across the road... turn around,” said Chief Ranger Paul Austin. “Take responsibility for your safety and though disappointing, plan on heading out another day. Biking along the Going-to-the-Sun Road is not the same as an easy bike trip around town.”
Since weather conditions can change rapidly in the park, park officials say travelers should always pack extra food, clothes and learn about potential hazards in the area before visiting. If you’d like to learn more about avalanche-related hazards during the spring hiker-biker season, you can visit the park’s official website.