BOZEMAN - An out-of-this-world speaker was in Bozeman on Thursday: astronaut Scott Kelly.
Kelly is a four-time veteran of space flights, an engineer, author, former military fighter pilot, and retired U.S. navy captain. The New Jersey native, who has spent more than 500 days in space over the course of his life, visited Montana State University on Thursday, speaking to engineering students and leading a highly-anticipated lecture at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Before his speech, Montana Right Now spoke to Kelly about the importance of having scientists in government, his hope that more humans can be involved in space missions, and why the next generation shouldn't be discouraged if they struggle in school.
"I can definitely relate to kids that are struggling students," Kelly said, "because I was one. For me, when I was growing up, it was not possible. I felt like it was not possible for me to pay attention and do well in school."
For Kelly, the catalyst for change - and believing in his own abilities - was a book.
"It wasn't until I found something that I was inspired by, something that I felt like I had a connection to, which was a book - Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff. The things I had in common with the test pilots that became the original astronauts... having that goal and wanting to do what they did, kinda forced me into a position where I had no choice. I had to learn."
Kelly spoke strongly about the need to put more money into NASA and its space programs, saying it's an investment in humanity, future generations, and America itself.
"I think the hardest thing we do is put people into space," Kelly admitted. But for him, the cost and the effort is more than worth it. If Americans don't push themselves to explore space, Kelly explains, we'll falter as a society.
"Human spaceflight and doing things that really challenge us technically is an accelerator of technology," he says. "It's part of our genetic and DNA to keep exploring... I don't think as a species we ever need to get to the point where we say, 'You know what? We don't need to travel in space anymore.' I think that is a huge mistake."
Kelly also touched on the recently-cancelled first all-female spacewalk, which was scrapped because NASA didn't have enough space suits to fit the two female astronauts (Anne McClain, who was forced to sit out of the historic journey with fellow astronaut Christina Koch, says it was her recommendation to give her spot to a male colleague). The announcement that the spacewalk was cancelled was disappointing but not surprising to the space vet, who says the lack of new, durable, and appropriately-sized spacesuits is a problem that can only be addressed by more funding.
Talking about NASA's human spaceflight investments, Kelly says: "If the only thing we got - and I don't believe it's the only thing we got - but if the only thing we got out of that is that kids in this country and even around the world can look to NASA and human spaceflight and that inspiration as motivation for them to do their homework, to study science, to study math, to become scientists and engineers... because of that motivation they will have an education and they will go on to do other things that are important to our country and our planet."
Kelly and his twin brother Mark, who recently announced a run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, are the only siblings to have both traveled in space. The 55-year-olds have also participated in a landmark study over the last few years testing the effects of space on the body, as Scott spent nearly a near in space while his brother stayed on earth as the ground control subject.