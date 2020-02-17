BOZEMAN, Mont. - Some Asian-American business owners in Bozeman are struggling to get back on their feet after coronavirus fears struck the community last week.
Bozeman had a small scare after a resident was put in isolation for fears of having the novel coronavirus. Even though that patient tested negative for the virus, the fear continues to impact many Asian-owned businesses across the U.S. and in the Gallatin Valley.
While residents across the community remain concerned about catching the coronavirus, for the small businesses owned by Asian-Americans in Bozeman, it's fear that they say is their biggest threat.
Bamboo Garden is set up for success, situated on Main Street and just steps away from many downtown businesses. But even with a location in the middle of town, Bamboo Garden felt more like a ghost town over the past few days after the health department's announcement last week that one Bozeman patient was being tested for coronavirus.
"That has almost like shut down the business," explains Lisa Tang, who owns the restaurant with her husband, John. ":No one coming. And it's terrible. So we, we are all worried about [it]."
Employees at the restaurant have expressed concerns about losing their jobs.
And Bamboo Garden isn't the only business struggling. Tang's friend, a Chinese masseuse, says her business has also dried up with the coronavirus fears. Across town, business at I-Ho's Korean Grill hasn't yet been impacted, but owner I-Ho Pomeroy has felt the panic.
"It's an unknown," she says, "and people are very fearful."
But the pain cuts deeper than the pocketbook, with a shame being placed on Asian-Americans and people of Asian descent simply because of their race.
"We understand [the concerns], but still feel embarrassing that people just walk away from us," says Tang, who hasn't experienced outright humiliation but has Chinese friends that have in recent weeks.
I-Ho Pomeroy points out that when she walks around, there's no discussion about the common flu (which has killed 14,000-36,000 in the U.S. so far this flu season - far more than the coronavirus has killed worldwide), but "wherever I go, because I look Asian, people talk about the coronavirus."
Tang hopes she's already seen the worst of the coronavirus fears. With the health department's announcement that the patient tested negative for coronavirus, they hope the tides will start to change.
"Whenever I see my regular customer," she says, "they come in, they talk to me, "Lisa, we support you. We coming.'"
Tang and her husband are also trying to be proactive, even offering a 15% discount on some foods to encourage customers to return.
Bozeman businesses aren't alone. Similar reports are coming from around the country of Asian-American businesses being neglected or downright mistreated.
Going forward, Pomeroy hopes people let go of the thoughts that drive them to be scared.
"Concern and those kind of things, excellent!" she says. "But should not have a fear."
Tang wants to share her thanks with the people that have been returning to the restaurant and supporting her, especially after learning about her struggles over the last few days. She hopes customers will continue to keep coming in. The best way to help? Grabbing a plate of food from your local Asian-American-owned restaurant.