Artists from all over the country are getting ready to play at the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The music at Sweet Pea Festival is an iconic part of the event.
This year like years before all kinds of music from bluegrass to horns they’ve got it.
The party kicks off the Friday of the festival and planners say they’ve spent $60,000 on bands to come to perform for the people of Bozeman.
The man responsible for booking the acts Grant Gilmore says it’s all about the community.
He and his team put in countless hours and they went toe to toe with music executives to bring the best groups with a very diverse sound here.
So there’s a little something for everyone.
“Our headliner on Saturday is Leftover Salmon,” Gilmore said, “there was a lot of negotiating with them, they have not played Bozeman in a long time.”
But that didn’t stop the group from going after the band.
“We had to work on the price pointing a little bit to get it to fit within our budget,” Gilmore added, “but we made it happen and they are really excited to be here.”
Last year they filled the park with close to 14,000 people, they hope to do the same thing this year.
There will be several different food trucks on-site to feed everyone, so don’t worry about going without at the event.
You can read the full line up by clicking here.
Tickets are on sale now, they run around $20 there’s information available here on how you can buy them.