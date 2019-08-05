Artist Juliene Sinclair shows off her interpretation of Wake Up Montana at Sweet Pea Festival

BOZEMAN- As Sweet Pea comes to a close Wake Up Montana wants to show off a painting done by artist Juliene Sinclair.
Sinclair joined the crew out in the park Friday and spent time working on a Wake Up Montana work of art.
Sinclair has painted murals across town and across the world.
Recently she painted the one on the back of the fly-fishing shop in downtown Bozeman.
Her interpretation of the Wake Up logo shows the many different colors of the sun showcasing the many ways people wake up.
Sinclair's art will hang in the Wake Up studios for many years to come, if you would like to read more about Juliene Sinclair's work you can click here.