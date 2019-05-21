BOZEMAN – Congressman Greg Gianforte announced the winners of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, Jessie Graveley, a student from Powell County High School, is Montana’s winner.
“Every year, I’m impressed with the talent of our high school artists. Every piece submitted was unique and showed a different aspect of our state. Thank you to all of the students who entered this year’s competition,”Gianforte said.
The Congressional Art Competition is an annual contest that recognizes young artists in each congressional district.
The winning artwork will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“With great color and joy, Jessie’s painting captures a moment many Montanans see every day,” Gianforte said.
Four submissions were chosen as honorable mentions in this year’s competition, and will be on display in Gianforte’s Billings, Great Falls, Helena, and Washington D.C. offices.
Montanans helped out with the judging by voting for the People’s Choice on Gianforte’s Facebook page.